HBO to Debut WHITMER THOMAS: THE GOLDEN ONE on February 22

Comedian and actor Whitmer Thomas ("The Walking Dead", "Sword of Trust") features his deeply personal, provocative and unconventional standup and original songs in his first hour-long special, when WHITMER THOMAS: THE GOLDEN ONE debuts SATURDAY, FEB. 22 (10:00-11:05 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO.

The special will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.

Taped before a sold-out, live audience in September at the legendary Flora-Bama Lounge, which straddles the state line between Florida and Alabama, Whitmer's first one-hour special features a provocative and intimate blend of storytelling, comedy, music and documentary. WHITMER THOMAS: THE GOLDEN ONE finds the unique standup comic returning home to the Gulf Coast and taking the stage where his late mother and her twin sister used to perform with their band. Whitmer reflects on topics that include his Alabama childhood, his current life as an L.A. comedian and the undeniable differences and connections between these two places, his identity as an "aging emo kid," the problems he faces in the dating world and the legacy of his mom. The special is interspersed with documentary scenes filmed around Whitmer's hometown as well as original, alternatively funny, and poignant songs written and performed by the comedian.



Recently named one of Vulture's "Comedians You Should and Will Know in 2019," L.A.-based comedian, actor and filmmaker Whitmer Thomas, is best recognized for co-founding the comedy collective, Power Violence, known for its monthly show, "Whitmer Thomas & Pals," performed at The Satellite in Silver Lake, and touring nationally with Bo Burnham. Whitmer recently signed with record label Hardly Art for his upcoming album, "Songs from the Golden One." Additionally, Whitmer served as the co-executive producer, writer and voice behind the animated series "Stone Quackers," and has appeared on "The Good Place," "Glow," "You're the Worst" and in the recent film "Sword of Trust," opposite Marc Maron, Jillian Bell and Michaela Watkins, which premiered at SXSW in 2019. In 2015, Whitmer was featured as a "New Face" at Montreal's Just For Laughs Comedy Festival and went on to do a headlining run at the Melbourne Comedy Festival.

Additionally, studio versions of some of Whitmer Thomas' music from WHITMER THOMAS: THE GOLDEN ONE will be featured on "Songs from The Golden One," Thomas' forthcoming album through Hardly Art records. Releasing first on digital/streaming in Feb. 2020 and then on LP and CD in April 2020, the album was recorded in Los Angeles with production by Jona Bechtolt and Rob Kieswetter of electro-pop band YACHT.



WHITMER THOMAS: THE GOLDEN ONE is written by Whitmer Thomas; executive produced and co-directed by Thomas and Clay Tatum; executive producers, Bo Burnham, Christopher Storer, Olivia Gerke, and Ravi Nandan and Inman Young for A24; co-executive producers, Alli Reich and Mary Beth Minthorn; supervising producer, Emily Cohen; producer, Ted Speaker.





Related Articles View More TV Stories