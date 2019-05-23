HBO and BBC Renew GENTLEMAN JACK for Season Two

Following the show's April debut, the HBO/BBC drama series GENTLEMAN JACK, produced by Lookout Point, has been renewed for a second season, it was announced today by HBO and the BBC.

"We're thrilled that Anne Lister's story has resonated so powerfully with audiences in the U.S. and abroad, and we're grateful to Sally Wainwright and the entire GENTLEMAN JACK family for bringing her story to life," says Francesca Orsi, executive vice president, HBO Drama Programming. "Anne's journey is an important and courageous one and we can't wait to share this next season with the world."

Created, written and co-directed by Sally Wainwright ("Happy Valley," "Last Tango in Halifax"), and starring BAFTA Award winner Suranne Jones ("Doctor Foster," "Save Me"), GENTLEMAN JACK concludes its eight-episode first season Monday, June 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT). The series tells the story of Anne Lister, a woman who had a passion for life and a mind for business, and bucked society's expectations at every turn.

"It's so exciting that so many people have had such a positive response to Suranne's exuberant performance as the brilliant, life-affirming Anne Lister and to Sophie Rundle's beautiful performance as her courageous partner, Ann Walker," says Sally Wainwright. "I'm utterly delighted that we've been recommissioned, because there are so many more big, bold stories to tell about Anne Lister and Ann Walker. A massive thank you to the BBC and HBO and to everyone at Lookout Point."

"I'm so thrilled that I will be joining Sally Wainwright on the second part of Anne's journey," observes Suranne Jones. "We always dreamed there would be more, and now we get to play it all out. A huge thank you to the BBC, HBO and Lookout Point for giving us our second series. It's such amazing and positive news. I love working with the brilliant and talented Sophie Rundle and can't wait to create some more Lister and Walker moments with her too."

"GENTLEMAN JACK exudes sass and originality, and has been a huge hit with our BBC One audience," notes Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama. "We look forward to continuing Anne Lister's journey with Sally, Suranne and the rest of the team."

"I'm thrilled that viewers have embraced Anne Lister with the passion and positivity that she deserves," adds Lookout Point executive producer Faith Penhale. "Sally and Suranne's achievement in bringing this remarkable and inspirational figure back to life has been quite incredible and we can't wait to create the next chapter in Anne's story."

Set in the complex, changing world of 1832 Halifax, West Yorkshire - the cradle of the evolving Industrial Revolution - GENTLEMAN JACK follows Anne Lister, who is determined to transform the fate of her faded ancestral home, Shibden Hall, by reopening the coal mines and marrying well. But the charismatic, single-minded, swashbuckling Lister - who dresses head-to-toe in black and charms her way into high society - has no intention of marrying a man.

Based in historical fact, the show examines Lister's relationships with her family, servants, tenants and industrial rivals and, most importantly, would-be wife. The real-life Anne Lister's story was recorded in the five million words of her diaries, and the most intimate details of her life, once hidden in a secret code, have been decoded and revealed for the series.

Among the critical praise for the first season, the Hollywood Reporter hailed the show as "funny, smart and touching," while THE WALL Street Journal called it "utterly seductive" and the New York Times described Suranne Jones' performance as "a marvel, exuding vitality, charisma and sexual confidence."

Season one co-stars include: Sophie Rundle ("Bodyguard," "Peaky Blinders") as Ann Walker, the wealthy heiress on whom Anne Lister sets her sights as a prospective wife; Gemma Whelan (HBO's "Game of Thrones"; "The Moorside") as Anne Lister's sister, Marian; Timothy West ("Last Tango in Halifax," "Bleak House") as Jeremy Lister, the sisters' father; and Gemma Jones ("God's Own Country," "Bridget Jones's Diary") as Aunt Anne Lister.

Season one credits: GENTLEMAN JACK is directed by Sally Wainwright, Sarah Harding and Jennifer Perrott; produced by Lookout Point for HBO and BBC One; executive producers, Sally Wainwright, Faith Penhale and Laura Lankester for Lookout Point and Ben Irving for BBC One; producer, Phil Collinson; written by Sally Wainwright.





Related Articles View More TV Stories