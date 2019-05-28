HBO Special GARY GULMAN: THE GREAT DEPRESH Tapes Next Month

GARY GULMAN: THE GREAT DEPRESH, the comedian and actor's first hour-long HBO comedy special, debuts later this year, it was announced today by Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president, HBO Programming. Taping Saturday, June 22 at Roulette Intermedium in Brooklyn, the special will be directed by Michael Bonfiglio (HBO's "May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers"), who is also producing with Gulman. Judd Apatow executive produces.

"We're longtime fans of Gary and his style of comedy," said Rosenstein. "His upcoming special offers deeply personal stories about his battle with mental illness that we hope will resonate with viewers."

"Gary is one of my favorite comics and I am excited to get a chance to work with him on his new special," says Apatow. "More than ever, it's important for us to speak openly about issues of mental health and Gary does so in a way that is both entertaining and poignant."

"Gary Gulman is one of the funniest people in comedy, and the material he's created for his new show is as moving and empowering as it is hilarious," says Bonfiglio. "It's been a thrill working with him over the past year, and I couldn't be happier that HBO has embraced this truly special special."

Currently on tour, Gary Gulman is a two-time finalist on "Last Comic Standing." His breakout one-hour special, "Gary Gulman: Boyish Man," debuted in 2006, followed by "Gary Gulman: In This Economy?" in 2012 and "Gary Gulman: It's About Time" in 2016. His previous HBO credits include "Crashing" and "Tourgasm." Gulman will also be seen in the upcoming film "Joker," starring Joaquin Phoenix.

GARY GULMAN: THE GREAT DEPRESH will be produced for HBO by RadicalMedia & Apatow Productions; executive producers, Judd Apatow, Brian Stern, Neal Marshall, Jon Kamen and Dave Sirulnick; directed and produced by Michael Bonfiglio; produced and written by Gary Gulman.





Related Articles View More TV Stories