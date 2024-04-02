HBO Original Documentary 'AN AMERICAN BOMBING: THE ROAD TO APRIL 19TH' Debuts This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The HBO Original documentary AN AMERICAN BOMBING: THE ROAD TO APRIL 19TH, directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Marc Levin (HBO's “Stockton on My Mind,” “One Nation Under Stress”) and executive produced by KATIE Couric, debuts TUESDAY, APRIL 16 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

Synopsis: AN AMERICAN BOMBING: THE ROAD TO APRIL 19TH looks at the surge in homegrown political violence through the story of the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, showing the roots of anti-government sentiment and its reverberations today, along with the emotionally charged warnings of those who suffered tragic losses in the deadliest homegrown attack in U.S. history.



The Oklahoma City bombing was the single, deadliest act of homegrown terrorism against the government in U.S. history. On April 19, 1995, American Timothy McVeigh ignited a truck bomb outside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, killing 168 people, including 19 children. AN AMERICAN BOMBING: THE ROAD TO APRIL 19TH parses the details of that day, the experiences of the people who were there, the manhunt for the perpetrators, and the pivotal moments of the trials. The film also goes back in time to reveal the personal trajectory of McVeigh, his struggles after serving his country in the Gulf War and his association with pro-gun, anti-government groups. AN AMERICAN BOMBING: THE ROAD TO APRIL 19TH connects McVeigh with the ideology of a larger extremist movement that was forged in the aftermaths of the farm crisis, the Gulf War, Ruby Ridge, and Waco. The film questions the lessons learned from past acts of domestic terrorism and stands as an essential wake-up call.



Featured Participants: Former President Bill Clinton; bombing survivor Nancy Shaw; investigative reporters Mike Boettcher and Bob Sands; former Oklahoma police officer Daniel Coss; former FBI special agents Danny Coulson, Michael Liwicki, and Bob Ricks; former domestic terrorist Kerry Noble; McVeigh's childhood friend Mollie McDermott; authors Stuart Wright, Jeffrey Toobin, Lou Michel, Dan Herbeck, and Kathleen Belew; attorneys Stephen Jones, Asa Hutchinson, Aitan Goelman, Beth Wilkinson, Clark Brewster, and Steven Snyder; investigator Richard Reyna; and victims' family members Kathy Sanders, Marsha Kimble, LaDonna Battle-Leverett, and Bud Welch.



Credits: HBO DOCUMENTARY FILMS presents a Blowback Production; a film by Marc Levin and Daphne Pinkerson; directed by Marc Levin; executive produced by KATIE Couric. For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller and Sara Rodriguez.