HBO NOW Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with New Slate of Spanish-Language Programming

HBO NOW is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month (9/15-10/15) all month long with a new slate of Estrenos premiering throughout September, including Ruta Viva (Available 9/1), El Amor Menos Pensado (Available 9/6), Más Sabe el Diablo por Viejo (available 9/13), Septimo (AKA 7th Floor - available 9/20) and Perseguida (AKA Persecuted - available 9/27).



In addition to the new programming, HBO NOW boasts a diverse array of Spanish-Language series and films to keep audiences entertained. See what critics have been raving as "unique and delightful" (Common Sense Media) with Los Espookys, to gripping dramas like Pico de Neblina (Joint Venture) and Miss Bala (2012). If singing or laughing is more your style, HBO NOW has you covered with Reggaeton Megastar Farruko's recent music special Farruko: En Letra De Otro and comedy specials like My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres and Gina Brillon: Easily Offended.



All this programming, and much more, can be streamed on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partner's streaming platforms. Enclosed below is a list of some of the top Spanish-language series and films available for viewing in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Upcoming Estrenos

Ruta Viva (9/1)

El Amor Menos Pensado (AKA An Unexpected Love - 9/6)

Más Sabe el Diablo por Viejo (9/13)

Septimo (AKA 7th Floor - available to stream 9/20

Perseguida (AKA Persecuted - available to stream 9/27

Available Now

A Boy Called Sailboat

El Ultimo Traje (aka The Last Suit)

Farruko: En Letra De Otro

Gina Brillon: Easily Offended Los Espookys

Mi Mundial (aka Home Team)

Miss Bala (2012)

My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres

Pico de Neblina (Joint Venture)

Que te Juegas (aka Get Her... If You Can)

Somos Calentura (aka We Are the Heat)





