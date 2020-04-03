HBO Movies Limited Series THE THIRD DAY Debut to Fall

The six-part limited series THE THIRD DAY, created by Dennis Kelly and Felix Barrett, will now debut this fall. The show was originally scheduled to debut Monday, May 11.



The limited series stars Jude Law (HBO's "The New Pope") and Naomie Harris (Academy Award nominee for "Moonlight"), Katherine Waterston ("Fantastic Beasts" franchise), Emily Watson (Emmy® and Golden Globe nominee for HBO's "Chernobyl"), and Paddy Considine (HBO's "The Outsider").



THE THIRD DAY is a co-production between Sky and HBO. It is the first original drama to be produced by Sky's new production house, Sky Studios, in conjunction with Plan B Entertainment, the world-renowned immersive theatre company Punchdrunk and writer Dennis Kelly ("Utopia," "Pulling"). Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Felix Barrett and Dennis Kelly executive produce.





