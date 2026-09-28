HBO Max Trailer For PET CEMETERY MURDERS: A GHOST STORY Digs Up Buried Violence

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HBO Max shared the official trailer for The Pet Cemetery Murders: A Ghost Story, giving viewers a first extended look at a documentary built around a community reckoning with a long history of violence and bloodshed. The footage leans into the project's central premise that the past never stays buried, setting an unsettling tone for the true crime release.

The trailer keeps its focus on mood and premise rather than laying out specific names, dates, or details tied to the case itself. No cast, director, or additional creative credits were included in the material released alongside the clip, leaving the documentary's central mystery largely intact ahead of its debut.

The Pet Cemetery Murders: A Ghost Story is set to premiere October 11 on HBO Max, giving audiences a firm date to catch the documentary once it becomes available on the platform. The project joins a slate of true crime programming HBO Max has continued to build out across its streaming service.

Beyond the premiere date, the trailer offers only a glimpse of what the documentary has in store, framing the story as an exploration of how a community's dark past continues to surface in the present.

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