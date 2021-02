HBO Max Launches Valentine's Day Spotlight Page

HBO Max is spreading the love this Valentine's Day with a dedicated spotlight page called "Straight From the Heart," which is home to romantic-themed content. The "Straight From the Heart" spotlight page on HBO Max is the best destination for people to escape and rediscover what it means to fall in love... or celebrate being single. From rom-coms to dating shows and totaling almost 1,400 hours of content, there's something for couples and singles alike to enjoy on HBO Max this Valentine's Day.

The spotlight page leads with popular romantic movies like " The Notebook ," " Crazy Rich Asians ," " The Photograph ," " Dirty Dancing ," "A Star is Born ," and " You've Got Mail ." Stream whimsical series & flicks perfect for a girls night in like " 13 Going on 30 ," " The Wedding Date ," " Gossip Girl ," and " Love Life ," and tragic love stories and bad romances like " The Invisible Man ," " Birds Of Prey And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn ," and " Cruel Intentions ," along with more classic and new titles bound to tug on your heartstrings. Refreshing rom-coms, binge-worthy romances, tearjerkers, LGBTQIA+ love stories, Black love, and international tales of love will also be featured throughout the spotlight page.

As a reminder, HBO subscribers in the U.S. have free access to HBO Max as part of their HBO subscription through participating providers. For those who still need to sign-up, HBO Max is offering a limited time savings of 20% when prepaying for 6 months, now available through March 1. Terms and conditions apply. Visit HBOMax.com for more details.

Below, you will find a list of titles that will be part of the Valentine's Day Spotlight page on HBO Max.

