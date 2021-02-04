HBO Max Launches Valentine's Day Spotlight Page
From rom-coms to dating shows and totaling almost 1,400 hours of content.
HBO Max is spreading the love this Valentine's Day with a dedicated spotlight page called "Straight From the Heart," which is home to romantic-themed content. The "Straight From the Heart" spotlight page on HBO Max is the best destination for people to escape and rediscover what it means to fall in love... or celebrate being single. From rom-coms to dating shows and totaling almost 1,400 hours of content, there's something for couples and singles alike to enjoy on HBO Max this Valentine's Day.The spotlight page leads with popular romantic movies like "The Notebook," "Crazy Rich Asians," "The Photograph," "Dirty Dancing," "A Star is Born," and "You've Got Mail." Stream whimsical series & flicks perfect for a girls night in like "13 Going on 30," "The Wedding Date," "Gossip Girl," and "Love Life," and tragic love stories and bad romances like "The Invisible Man," "Birds Of Prey And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn," and "Cruel Intentions," along with more classic and new titles bound to tug on your heartstrings. Refreshing rom-coms, binge-worthy romances, tearjerkers, LGBTQIA+ love stories, Black love, and international tales of love will also be featured throughout the spotlight page. As a reminder, HBO subscribers in the U.S. have free access to HBO Max as part of their HBO subscription through participating providers. For those who still need to sign-up, HBO Max is offering a limited time savings of 20% when prepaying for 6 months, now available through March 1. Terms and conditions apply. Visit HBOMax.com for more details. Below, you will find a list of titles that will be part of the Valentine's Day Spotlight page on HBO Max.
- 12 Dates Of Christmas (S1)
- 13 Going On 30, 2004
- 40 Days And 40 Nights, 2002 (HBO)
- 9 1/2 Weeks, 1986
- A Star Is Born, 1954
- A Star Is Born, 1967
- A Star Is Born, 1976
- A Star Is Born, 2018
- A Thin Line Between Love And Hate, 1996
- American Reunion, 2012 (HBO)
- Autumn In New York, 2000 (HBO)
- Bachelor In Paradise (S4-S6)
- Bachelor Pad (S1-S3)
- Beautiful Girls, 1996 (HBO)
- Beauty And The Beast, 1947
- Becoming Jane, 2007 (HBO)
- Birds Of Prey And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, 2020 (HBO)
- Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)
- Blue Valentine, 2010
- Breathless, 1961
- Bridges Of Madison County, 1995
- Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)
- Brief Encounter, 1946
- Can't Buy Me Love, 1987 (HBO)
- Carmen Y Lola, 2018 (HBO)
- Casablanca, 1942
- Coupling
- Crazy Rich Asians, 2018*
- Cruel Intentions, 1999 (HBO)
- Dangerous Liaisons, 1988
- Date Movie, 2006 (HBO)
- Dirty Dancing, 1987 (HBO)
- Divine Secrets Of The Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002
- El Amor Menos Pensado (An Unexpected Love), 2018 (HBO)
- El Ultimo Romantico (The Last Romantic), 2018 (HBO)
- Emma (1996) (HBO)
- Emma. (2020) (HBO)
- Endless Love, 1981 (HBO)
- Euphoria (HBO)
- First Dates (Uk) (S3-S4)
- Five-Year Engagement, 2012 (HBO)
- Foodie Love (HBO)
- Forget Paris, 1995
- Friends
- Girls (HBO)
- Going The Distance, 2010
- Gossip Girl
- Happily Ever Avatar
- Hasta Que La Boda Nos Separe (The Wedding Unplanner), 2020 (HBO)
- Haute Dog
- Havana, 1990 (HBO)
- High Fidelity, 2000 (HBO)
- The High Note, 2020 (HBO)
- Howl's Moving Castle, 2004
- I Think I Love My Wife, 2007 (HBO)
- In The Mood For Love, 2001
- Insecure (HBO)
- The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)
- Katy Keene
- Lars and the Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)
- The Last Kiss, 2006 (HBO)
- Life As We Know It, 2010
- Like Water For Chocolate, 1993 (HBO)
- Little Children, 2006 (HBO)
- Looking (HBO)
- Looking: The Movie, 2016 (HBO)
- Lost And Delirious, 2001
- Love And Basketball, 2000
- Love And Sex, 2000
- Love In The Afternoon, 1972
- Love Jones, 1997
- Love Life
- Love Story, 1970 (HBO)
- The Lucky One, 2012 (HBO)
- Magic Mike, 2012
- Mrs. Fletcher (HBO)
- Muriel's Wedding, 1995 (HBO)
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding, 2002(HBO)
- Nancy Drew
- Night Is Short, Walk On Girl, 2017
- Nights In Rodanthe, 2008
- No Eres Tu Soy Yo, 2011
- The Notebook, 2004
- The O.C.
- Old Dogs, 2009 (HBO)
- Once, 2007 (HBO)
- Orpheus (1950)
- The Pallbearer, 1996 (HBO)
- Pandora's Box (1929)
- Perfect Life (Vida Perfecta)
- The Philadelphia Story, 1940
- The Photograph, 2020 (HBO)
- Pride And Prejudice (1940)
- Purple Rain, 1984
- Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)
- Ride Your Wave, 2019
- Romance On The High Seas, 1948
- Sally4Ever (HBO)
- The Serenade (Short Film), 2020 (HBO)
- Sex And The City (HBO)
- Shall We Dance?, 2004 -- please add question mark
- Si Yo Fuera Rico (If I Were Rich), 2021 (HBO)
- Singin' In The Rain, 1952
- Singletown (S1)
- The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants, 2005
- Sobredosis De Amor (Roommates), 2018 (HBO)
- Spirited Away, 2002
- Sprung, 1997
- Summertime, 1955
- Superintelligence, 2020
- Tender Mercies, 1983
- That Hamilton Woman, 1941
- There's No I in Threesome (Available February 11)
- Things Never Said, 2013 (HBO)
- Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)
- Weathering With You, 2019
- Wedding Date, 2005 (HBO)
- Whisper Of The Heart, 1995
- Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!, 2004 (HBO)
- Wings Of Desire, 1987
- You've Got Mail, 1998
*Available until February 28.
