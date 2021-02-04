HBO Max Launches Valentine's Day Spotlight Page

HBO Max is spreading the love this Valentine's Day with a dedicated spotlight page called "Straight From the Heart," which is home to romantic-themed content. The "Straight From the Heart" spotlight page on HBO Max is the best destination for people to escape and rediscover what it means to fall in love... or celebrate being single. From rom-coms to dating shows and totaling almost 1,400 hours of content, there's something for couples and singles alike to enjoy on HBO Max this Valentine's Day.

As a reminder, HBO subscribers in the U.S. have free access to HBO Max as part of their HBO subscription through participating providers. For those who still need to sign-up, HBO Max is offering a limited time savings of 20% when prepaying for 6 months, now available through March 1. Terms and conditions apply. Visit HBOMax.com for more details.

Below, you will find a list of titles that will be part of the Valentine's Day Spotlight page on HBO Max.

*Available until February 28.