HBO Max Continues 'See Us' Programming With Eight Days Of AAPI Digital Community Events

HBO Max will launch eight days of digital community events to continue showcasing the range, diversity and spirit of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community during AAPI Heritage month and beyond. By amplifying diverse stories and partnering with internal and external talent, HBO Max celebrates the Asian and AAPI luminaries amongst us through photography, food, beauty, and original programming.

Beginning on Wednesday, May 19th, HBO Max will partner with AAPI Women Lead to host a dynamic conversation with "Genera+ion's" Lukita Maxwell and AAPI women photographers, including Hannah Yoon, Cindy Trinh, Simrah Farrukh, and Lagi Atoe, to discuss the intersections of their craft, activism and identity, moderated by journalist SuChin Pak. This discussion will be hosted on AAPI Women Lead's social platforms - Instagram TV and YouTube - and the participating photographers' works will be amplified on Sunstroke's editorial platform.

On Thursday, May 20th, HBO Max, in partnership with Tastemade, will host a roundtable conversation inspired by Lisa Ling's upcoming HBO Max series, "Take Out", to discuss how AAPI culture, heritage and identity have influenced food culture and REVOLUTION in the United States. This conversation, curated by HBO Max, will feature Lisa Ling and notable chefs, restaurateurs and at-home cooks such as Chef Chris Cho, Tway Nguyen, BADMAASH Brothers Nakul & Arjun Mahendro and Nicole Ponseca. The full conversation will air on Tastemade's YouTube channel.

On Friday, May 21st, HBO Max and The Hollywood Reporter will host an engaging roundtable discussion around the excitement and significance of HBO Max's Season 3 renewal of "Warrior," AAPI representation in entertainment and the importance of community with executive producer Shannon Lee and cast members Andrew Koji, Dianne Doan and Hoon Lee. The roundtable will be moderated by THR's Senior Editor of Diversity & Inclusion, Rebecca Sun, and be made available on The Hollywood Reporter and amplified across social media.

From Monday, May 24th through Friday, May 28th, HBO Max and POPSUGAR will host a series of conversations centered on all things beauty - both figuratively and physically - as it relates to the AAPI experience. Talent include HBO Max's Judy Ho, Aunt Tina and influential beauty creators Patrick Starrr, Deepica Mutyala, David Yi, and Charlotte Cho who will each be paired with a loved one to discuss topics such as beauty perceptions, acceptance, and identity as experienced within AAPI communities. The video series will be available on POPSUGAR's "We Belong Here" editorial destination on POPSUGAR.com.