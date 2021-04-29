HBO Max Announces Plans to Develop More Than 100 Local Productions in Latin America

HBO Max TODAY announced that it plans to develop more than 100 local productions in Latin America over the next two years, 33 of which are already in production. All these new programs will be exclusive to the HBO Max platform under the Max Originals brand.



These authentic and engaging stories will represent a wide variety of genres and formats that entertainment fans will love. From fiction series and documentaries to specials and reality shows, HBO Max programming in Latin America will have something for everyone, including original productions such as the action comedy BÚNKER (Mexico), the contemporary family and romantic drama AMARRES (Mexico), the youth and musical drama DÍAS DE GALLOS (Argentina) and THE MISSING, a drama series about an agency that focuses on missing persons cases.

A sneak peek of other titles subscribers will be able to enjoy in 2021 include:



BILARDO, EL DOCTOR DEL FÚTBOL (Argentina) - Four-episode long documentary series that will feature stories from the most relevant figures from Argentine soccer.



FRANKELDA'S BOOK OF SPOOKS (Mexico) - An anthology stop-motion animated series about horror stories for children created by Cinema Fantasma, a studio specializing in and recognized for this technique. The series will take us to Frankelda's darkest secrets, alongside her book, her faithful companion, with intense and entertaining stories where not everything is as it seems.



"HBO Max is a new platform that is committed to telling the best stories that generate experiences and emotions in our fans across Latin America. Currently, we are working on productions that cover a wide variety of different genres and formats, with all kinds of local stories that are relevant to our consumers, reinforcing our commitment to local communities with our great Latin American talent and most certainly with our audience. And this is only the beginning," said Tomás Yankelevich, Chief Content Officer of WarnerMedia Latin America.



HBO Max features the greatest array of storytelling for all members of the family, from the iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and much more. The streaming platform initially launched in the United States in May 2020. This year, it will expand into Latin America and the HBO-branded streaming services in Europe (the Nordics, Spain, Central Europe, the Baltics and Portugal) will be upgraded to HBO Max.



The platform will offer audiences from Latin American and the Caribbean a totally unprecedented experience via a new app, diverse subscription options and unprecedented access to fan-favorite programming from around the world.



HBO Max arrives in Latin America and the Caribbean in June 2021.