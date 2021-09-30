HBO Documentary News Series AXIOS Sets October Return

The Emmy-winning series Axios on HBO returns with a new episode Sunday, October 3. The sharp and insightful news-making series features thought-provoking interviews with top leaders from the worlds of politics, tech, media, science and business.

Directed and produced by Emmy winners Matthew O'Neill and Perri Peltz, the series features Axios' signature Smart Brevity analysis, documentary-style reporting, and in-depth conversations on the topics and trends shaping the globe.

The series will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

This week's episode features the following segments:

Ambassador Adela Raz, the former Islamic Republic of Afghanistan's Ambassador to the United States under President Ashraf Ghani, speaks exclusively with Axios national political correspondent Jonathan Swan in her first television interview since the fall of Kabul to Taliban rule. As a senior Afghan diplomat of the former government, Ambassador Raz discusses the responsibility of Presidents Ghani and Biden in the recent government collapse, her concern for Afghan women, and the great uncertainty surrounding her country at home and abroad.

Cardinal Peter Turkson of Ghana, among Pope Francis's closest advisors, sits down with Axios co-founder Mike Allen in Rome to discuss the Roman Catholic Church's engagement on global poverty, social and refugee matters, the environment and the COVID-19 pandemic. Cardinal Turkson, who serves as Vatican Secretary of Immigration, the Environment & Civil Rights, also addresses the role of women in the clergy of the Roman Catholic Church, the U.S. retreat from Afghanistan, and the controversy surrounding efforts to deny communion to President Biden.

Jamie Dimon, JP Morgan Chase Chairman and CEO is interviewed by Axios co-founder and CEO, Jim VandeHei. The leader of America's largest bank, Dimon discusses Chase's $30 billion investment in racial equity and how he is navigating the most pressing issues of our time.

Watch the new trailer below: