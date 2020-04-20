HBO Announces WE'RE HERE Digital Viewing Party and Free Premiere on YouTube

In the current climate, where many can feel alone and isolated, HBO, Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley want fans to know #WereHere together. In an effort to share the positivity and transformative powers of drag culture, the Queens are hosting an uplifting digital pre-show with celebrity guests leading into the WE'RE HERE series premiere on THURSDAY, APRIL 23 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT). The premiere episode will also be made available for free to all via the Youtube Premieres platform and by participating affiliates, marking the first time that HBO has made content available for free at the same time as its debut.



WE'RE HERE will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.



Beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 23rd, the approximately 30-minute digital event simulcasted on HBO's Youtube channel, HBO's Twitter profile, and by participating affiliates will feature celebrity cameos and behind-the-scenes intel, while raising money for great causes. HBO will make donations to two organizations: Free Mom Hugs and Mama Dragons, and viewers will be encouraged to support any way they can.



Following the pre-show, the premiere of WE'RE HERE will debut for free on the Youtube Premieres platform at 9:00 p.m. ET, the same time it premieres on HBO. Anyone and everyone nationwide will be able to experience the magic of the series while live-chatting with the Queens using the Youtube Premieres chat function.





Related Articles View More TV Stories