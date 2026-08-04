HARD LAND: Red Shahan to Release New Album Rooted in Texas

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Red Shahan is set to release his new album, HARD LAND, an 11-track collection drawing on the Texas ranch he calls home. Produced by Josh Serrato at 7 Pillars Studio in Cisco, Texas, the record continues Shahan's creative partnership with Academy Award-nominated writer, producer, director, and actor Taylor Sheridan.

The album serves as both an introduction and a reintroduction to Shahan, capturing the honest storytelling, authentic songwriting, and deep connection to the people and places that have shaped him.

Tracklist

1. Welcome To Country Hell

2. Runaway

3. Can't See Heaven

4. 14 Miles From Home

5. High Side

6. If We Go Down This Way

7. Hard Land

8. Ghosts of the Panhandle Wind

9. Friends

10. No More Jokes

Shahan and Sheridan co-wrote GHOSTS OF THE PANHANDLE WIND, the album's focus track, while another song, COTTON FIRE, appeared in Season 2 of Paramount's LANDMAN, marking the third Sheridan-produced series to feature Shahan's music.

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