HACKS Star Hannah Einbinder to Tape Comedy Special for Max

Hannah Einbinder, the actress and comedian who has risen to prominence from her role in the Max comedy "Hacks," has just received her first comedy special.

The stand-up comedy special will be taped in front of a live audience at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on April 20 and will air exclusively on Max this June. Though no official title has been announced, tickets for the special are onsale and available to purchase HERE.

In a statement, Einbinder expressed her appreciation for the opportunity, saying: "It has always been my dream to monetize my coping mechanism. Thanks, Max!”

Nina Rosenstein, EVP, HBO Programming, Late Night & Specials, also commented: “Like everyone else, we’re blown away by Hannah Einbinder’s performance on Hacks, and we look forward to working with her on her first stand-up special.”

In addition to being performed, written, and executive produced by Hannah Einbinder, the special will also be executive produced by Dave Kneebone, Tim Heidecker, Eric Wareheim, and Janel Kranking for Abso Lutely Productions; executive produced by Ethan Stern and David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment; and directed by Sandy Honig.

About Hannah Einbinder

Hannah Einbinder stars in “Hacks,” which returns for its third season on May 2. Einbinder’s performance in “Hacks” as Ava Daniels has earned her numerous accolades, including two Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Einbinder has owned the stage as a stand-up comedian at venues and festivals around the country. She made her late-night stand-up debut on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in 2019 and was highlighted as one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” in 2021.