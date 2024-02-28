HACKS Adds Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher Lloyd to Season 3

The Emmy-winning and critically acclaimed Max Original comedy series HACKS has added Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher Lloyd, Dan Bucatinsky, George Wallace, and Tony Goldwyn as guest stars for the highly anticipated third season, debuting this spring.

A year after parting, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) is riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava (Hannah Einbinder) pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles.

The new season will include Helen Hunt (“Blindspotting,” “Mad About You,” “Twister,” “As Good as it Gets”), Christina Hendricks (“The Buccaneers,” “Good Girls,” “Mad Men,” “Drive”), Christopher Lloyd (“Back to the Future,” “The Tender Bar,” “Who Framed Roger Rabbit”), Dan Bucatinsky (“Air,” “Scandal,” “The Comeback”), George Wallace (“Clean Slate”), and Tony Goldwyn (“Oppenheimer,” “Law & Order,” upcoming film “Ezra”).

Emmy, SAG Award, and Critics Choice Award winner Jean Smart and Emmy, SAG Award, and Critics Choice Award nominee Hannah Einbinder return alongside Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, and Lorenza Izzo.

HACKS is created and showrun by Emmy winners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and Jen Statsky. It is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, as well as Emmy winners Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Morgan Sackett. The studio is Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.