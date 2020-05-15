Gwen Stefani, Jonas Brothers, and More to Perform on THE VOICE Season Finale

Superstar "Voice" coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton to perform on star-studded live two-hour season finale of four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series "The Voice" airing Tuesday, May 19 (9-11 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC. Shelton will be joined by Gwen Stefani for his performance, who has served as a coach on four seasons of "The Voice."

The season finale will also feature special A-list performances by Jonas Brothers with KAROL G, Bon Jovi and Lady Antebellum. Additional performances will be announced at a later date.

For the first time ever, five artists will compete for "The Voice" title. One of the five finalists - Toneisha Harris and Todd Tilghman from Team Blake, Micah Iverson from Team Kelly, CammWess from Team Legend and Thunderstorm Artis from Team Nick - will be crowned the winner. Once again, all four coaches have an artist competing in the finale. Only Blake Shelton will have two artists vying for the title.

Top 5 finalists will perform on Monday, May 18 (8:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT), and the winner will be revealed on the two-hour live telecast on Tuesday, May 19 (9:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) on NBC

Grammy Award-winning global superstar Kelly Clarkson will perform her new single "I Dare You," a sensational anthem of resilience by way of love and positivity. "I Dare You" was recently released alongside a five-track collection of multi-language duet versions, sung with a canon of internationally acclaimed vocalists in their native tongue including French, Arabic, Spanish, German and Hebrew.

Multi-platinum Grammy and Golden Globe Award-nominated Nick Jonas will perform a special cover of "Until We Meet Again."

EGOT-winning, critically acclaimed multi-platinum singer-songwriter John Legend will perform a stirring medley including his #1 hit single "All of Me", his moving rendition of "Bridge Over Troubled Water" as well as his evocative new single "Conversations in the Dark," which hit #1 on the overall iTunes song chart and is featured on his forthcoming new album, "Bigger Love" due out on June 19th.

Country superstar Blake Shelton and Grammy winning artist Gwen Stefani will perform their hit "Nobody But You," which spent two weeks at #1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. "Nobody But You" has amassed nearly 100 million on-demand streams, and spent nine consecutive weeks in the Top 3 of the country Shazam chart. "Nobody But You" is Shelton's 27th career #1 country single and marks Stefani's first-ever #1 country single.

The coaches' performances will be uplifting and hopeful, highlighting the essential workers in our global community. Each coach will also perform a special remote duet with their respective finalists.

Grammy-nominated and pre-eminent male group of the century, Jonas Brothers, will perform their newly released single "X" featuring Latin GRAMMY Award-winning reggaeton superstar KAROL G.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi will perform their upbeat, anthemic new single "Limitless" from new album "Bon Jovi 2020," which will be released this fall.

Multi-platinum trio Lady Antebellum will perform their latest single "Champagne Night," which was created on the Season Two premiere of NBC's hit songwriter series "Songland." The song reached #1 on the iTunes Overall Chart and #1 on the iTunes Country Chart, and following fan enthusiasm for "Champagne Night," Lady Antebellum delivered the track to Country Radio.'

On Monday, May 18 , the Top 5 artists will perform for America's vote. Each artist will perform one cover and one original song. The episode will kick-off with a special performance of Collective Soul's "Shine," featuring the Top 5 artists.

In collaboration with NBC's "Songland," "The Voice" has enlisted the help of top industry producers and "Songland" mentors Ester Dean (Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer of Rihanna, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj), Shane McAnally (three-time Grammy-winning songwriter and producer of Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson and Sam Hunt with over 40 #1 country records and two-time ACM Songwriter of the Year) and Ryan Tedder (lead singer of OneRepublic and four-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer of Adele, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Jonas Brothers) to help produce each artist's original song. Viewers will get a deeper look into the process of bringing these songs to life than ever before. The "Songland" hitmakers will lend their expertise to the coaches and artists as they come together to creatively adapt and produce the songs to fit the individual styles of each artist.





