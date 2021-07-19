Guy Fieri Dives Into Hawaiian Adventure on GUY: HAWAIIAN STYLE

Join Guy Fieri and his family as they roll through the Hawaiian Islands for a deep dive into the tradition, the adventure and all types of great food on the new four-episode discovery+ series Guy: Hawaiian Style. Hawaii is one of Guy's favorite places to visit, and on this trip he soaks up ALL THAT the four main islands of Maui, Oahu, and the Big Island have to offer. This is not your average Hawaiian vacation, as Guy and his family go off the beaten path to explore everything this sacred island oasis has to offer, from clay shooting inside an old volcano to spear fishing, and from harvesting salt to touring unique pineapple and coconut farms. No trip is complete without visiting some favorite Triple D spots to check out the new dishes they are cooking up, plus Guy discovers new off-the-hook restaurants and hangs with some famous friends along the way. DON'T miss all the unforgettable fun beginning on Saturday, August 28th.

"If Hawaii offers it, we try it," said Fieri. "We do it all, from land to sea and the best part is that viewers get to come along for the incredible adventure and experience it too."

"Guy takes 'Hawaiian vacation' to the next level as he hits the road less traveled, from excursions inside a volcano to swimming with manta rays after dark, the epic-action punctuated by the beauty and varied terrain of Hawaii makes it a ride viewers won't want to miss," said Courtney White, President, Food Network.

The journey begins on Maui with a traditional blessing for Guy and his family. Then, Guy's wife Lori Fieri and youngest son Ryder Fieri dive into SCUBA certification, so the whole family can head underwater to get up-close-and-personal with sea turtles, reef sharks, and more. Plus, they get a special tour of a pineapple farm that ends with a unique vodka chaser. Guy, Hunter Fieri and his nephew Jules Fieri also indulge in some epic poke and shave ice. They make the most of Maui with early-morning deep-sea fishing, where they reel in a fresh CATCH AND COOK a feast with the help of some Triple D buddies. Later, family and friends gather for a real-deal luau on a local farm, complete with an underground pig roast, poi and lei making, and an unforgettable celebration.

The adventure continues as the Fieris find themselves hanging with Mick Fleetwood at his Maui restaurant, where Guy cooks up Mick's favorites. Then, they discover mind-blowing ways to use coconuts before hopping over to the Big Island, where Guy, Hunter, and Jules explore the SECRETS OF salt harvesting, abalone cultivation, and catching waves with surf legends. Plus, things go over-the-top when they dive after dark for a see-it-to-believe-it manta ray extravaganza. Then, it's off to Oahu, where THE FAMILY joins forces at Pearl Harbor to cook up a Mexican lunch for hundreds of troops. It's all capped off with a surprise submarine tour for Guy's father who is a Navy veteran. Come along as the Fieris say "aloha" to all the food, drinks, entertainment, and adventure of Hawaii!

Come along as the Fieris say "aloha" to all the food, drinks, entertainment, and adventure of Hawaii!

Guy: Hawaiian Style is produced by Citizen Pictures.