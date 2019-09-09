Grammy Award-Winning Music Legend Thelma Houston Returns to Catalina Jazz Club Nov. 1 & 2!

Grammy Award-winning recording artist and music legend Thelma Houston is set to return to Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood with her new show From Sunshower to Motown for two performances only on Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2, at 8:30pm, it was announced today by Chris Isaacson Presents. Music direction is by Darrell Alston.



Perhaps best known for her number one international hit Don't Leave Me This Way, Thelma Houston began her career singing for Capitol Records with The Art Reynolds Singers and then as a solo artist. Sunshower, her critically acclaimed album composed and produced by Jimmy Webb for ABC/Dunhill Records, was released in 1969 and spawned four popular singles. In 1977, her version of "Don't Leave Me This Way" for Motown Records soared to number one in the United States and London and became a hit in at least 12 other countries. Sharing intimate stories and behind-the-scenes adventures against a tapestry of more than 23 classic Motown hits, Houston performs songs originally recorded by Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, and more, leading up to her iconic Grammy Award-winning number one Pop song Don't Leave Me This Way. After 48 years of performing, 23 studio albums, and winning a Grammy Award for Best R&B Vocal Performance, Houston continues to celebrate her long and outstanding career.



Admission is $25-$35 and VIP seating is available ($50-$65). Tickets may be obtained online at www.ChrisIsaacsonPresents.com or www.TicketWeb.com or by phone at (866) 468-3399. Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply). Showtime is 8:30pm. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.





