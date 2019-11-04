Gladius Studios Nominated for Two Emmy Awards For Animated Series FANTOMVILLE

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Suncoast Chapter has announced Gladius Studios, the largest animation studio in the Caribbean and team members Heri Martinez de Dios (CEO),Yamil Medina, Yanelis Barros Mattheu y José Espinoza Nazario as one of their 2019 Craft Achievement Nominees in the Technical Achievement Category for Fantomville: The Reggie Episode.

In addition a second nomination was also awarded to Gladius in the Graphic Arts Category for team members Heri Martinez de Dios, Celina Garrido, Yamil Medina, Cristian Rios and Gabriel Rodriguez for Fantomville: The Reggie Episode.

The 43rd Annual Suncoast Regional Emmy® Awards will take place on December 14th at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, Florida.

Last year Gladius team members Heri Martinez De Dios, Yamil Medina and Gabriel Rodriguez won the 2018 Craft Achievement Emmy ® at the 42nd Annual Suncoast Regional Emmy® Awards in the Graphic Arts category for Graphics for the Fantomville Episode 1 Trailer.

After Hurricane Maria and all the loses experienced, CEO Heri Martinez de Dios found an even bigger space to house Gladius and they have been expanding exponentially ever since.

Since 2000, Heri Martínez de Dios has served as Dean of Technology & Innovation at Atlantic University College. He was promoted as Executive Vice-President in 2008. He is known for his expertise as a dynamic strategist with complete command over the subject of university-level development of technology and arts in specialized institutions such as Atlantic University College. His many career breakthroughs have been featured in top publications including El Nuevo Día.

Television credits include Fantomville, the first 3D animated series ever produced in Puerto Rico by Gladius. He has produced and directed video-games, animated and live-action commercials, short-films, and VR-AR works. Martinez de Dios is credited for the development of many academic breakthroughs in production, innovation & arts labs and for creating historic academic programs of study for film, animation, video games, design and emerging arts for Atlantic University College.

Films in pre-production for Gladius include the first animated movie ever produced in Puerto Rico titled, Hotel Paraíso.



Currently in production, their first animated series Fantomville has already become an award-winning series, most recently earning two Emmy® Award nominations for The Reggie Episode in the Graphic Arts and Technical Achievement categories. The series described as The Goonies meets Kid Chef, follows a group of mischievous and diverse kids into a mansion being haunted by a ghost who has a penchant for cooking and entertaining. The show features guests celebrity voices in each episode.

Awards include UNESCO Young Educator of The Year (1993), Five Emmy® Awards for Technical Achievement, Six Telly® Awards, Caribbean Business Best Executive Father Award (2010) and Executive Innovator Awards by the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce and The House of Representatives.

Martínez de Dios holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a Major in Marketing, a master's degree in Business Administration, a second master's in Graphic Arts with a Major in Digital Graphic Design. He also completed three years of doctoral studies in Educational Technology.





Related Articles View More TV Stories