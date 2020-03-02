Gina Torres Will Lead THE BRIDES on ABC

Deadline reports that Gina Torres will star on "The Brides," a new reimagining of Dracula on ABC. The series hails from "Riverdale" developer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

The Bride is a family drama with a trio of powerful female leads at its heart. With strong horror elements, The Brides is a vampire soap about empowered, immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy - and their nontraditional family.

Torres plays Cleo Phillips. One of the three Brides of Dracula and the leader of this vampire trio, Cleo is an imperious woman with a queenly manner -understandably, as she was a queen in her former life who was turned by Dracula after the death of her husband. Now a maven of New York City real estate, Cleo is challenged professionally by a mysterious newcomer - even as her ties to her sisters are dangerously fraying.

Torres is best known for her work on "Firefly." She recently starred on "Pearsons" and "Suits."

