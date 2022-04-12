Gilbert Gottfried Passes Away at 67

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried has passed away at the age of 67.

Gottfried's family announced his death through a statement on his Twitter account, revealing: "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although TODAY is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor."

Gottfried voiced the role of Iago the Parrot in Disney's classic animated film Aladdin. He has also been seen in Problem Child, The Aristocrats, Thumbelina, and Animal Crackers. He has also been seen on Saturday Night Live, Saved By the Bell, Fairly Odd Parents, Cyberchase, and more.

Gottfried married his wife, Dara Kravitz, in 2007. They have two children together, their daughter, Lily, and son, Max.