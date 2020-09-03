Giant Pictures to Release INDIGO VALLEY

The film is out September 8th.

Giant Pictures is set to release up-and-coming filmmaker Jaclyn Bethany's independent feature INDIGO VALLEY nationwide on September 8, 2020. Written and directed by Bethany, the suspenseful drama stars Rosie Day (Outlander), Brandon Sklenar (Vice), and Bethany. The film will be available digitally on TVOD platforms Apple TV and Prime Video.

Indigo Valley is Bethany's debut feature film and tells the story of estranged sisters Louise (Day) and Isabella (Bethany). Tensions build and secrets begin to surface when Isabella returns from rehab and unexpectedly joins Louise and her new husband John (Sklenar) on their honeymoon. The cast is rounded out by Atli Oskar Fjalarsson (Sparrows) and Greta Bellamacina (Hurt by Paradise).

The film, which is based on Bethany's short film of the same name, was produced by Mikhail Makeyev and Courtney Harmstone for BKE Productions in association with Garnet Girl and Red River Studios. Indigo Valley screened at the Garden State Festival and was originally set for a larger festival run before COVID-19 cancellations took place. Bethany and BKE were then able to strike a distribution deal with Giant Pictures during the pandemic.

"I am thrilled to work with Giant Pictures and release my debut feature at such a crucial time for digital streaming," said Bethany. "For Indigo Valley, I was greatly inspired by the desert landscape and the quiet, contained drama portrayed in films from auteurs such as Bergman and Tarkovsky."

"Jaclyn Bethany is an exciting new voice in independent film and we are thrilled to bring her feature Indigo Valley to audiences on digital platforms," continued Courtney Cox, Content Acquisitions & Marketing Manager at Giant Pictures.

The Indigo Valley (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) with music by Maesa Pullman and Dalal Bruchmann is currently available via The Orchard on all major streaming platforms. The soundtrack was nominated for two Hollywood Music in Media Awards. The female-driven production was edited by BAFTA winner Selinda Zhou with cinematography by Irene Gomez-Emilsson.

