GetTV Remembers Diahann Carroll With 1974 FLIP WILSON SPECIAL

GetTV will honor the late entertainer-activist Diahann Carroll, who died October 4, by airing "The Flip Wilson Special," featuring guest stars Carroll, along with comedian Freddie Prinze and singer-composer Paul Williams, on Sunday, October 13 at 10PM ET.

Carroll, a Tony-winner for Broadway's "No Strings" and an Oscar nominee for "Claudine," made television history in 1968 with "Julia," the first network series to star an African-American actress in a non-stereotypical leading role. Later, in the 1980s, she portrayed Dominique Devereaux on the hit nighttime soap, "Dynasty."

