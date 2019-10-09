GetTV Remembers Diahann Carroll With 1974 FLIP WILSON SPECIAL

Article Pixel Oct. 9, 2019  
GetTV Remembers Diahann Carroll With 1974 FLIP WILSON SPECIAL

GetTV will honor the late entertainer-activist Diahann Carroll, who died October 4, by airing "The Flip Wilson Special," featuring guest stars Carroll, along with comedian Freddie Prinze and singer-composer Paul Williams, on Sunday, October 13 at 10PM ET.

Carroll, a Tony-winner for Broadway's "No Strings" and an Oscar nominee for "Claudine," made television history in 1968 with "Julia," the first network series to star an African-American actress in a non-stereotypical leading role. Later, in the 1980s, she portrayed Dominique Devereaux on the hit nighttime soap, "Dynasty."

Anchored by Sony Pictures Entertainment's vast library, getTV is a national TV network featuring your favorite action, crime, comedy and western TV series and movies from all eras.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • RATINGS: NIGHTLINE Ranks No. 1 in Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 for the Week of Sept. 30
  • Pat Boone to Receive Life Achievement Award at Ojai Film Festival
  • Sundance Institute Announces 2019 Episodic Lab Fellows
  • Comedy Central Announces One-Hour Stand-Up Special with THE DAILY SHOW Correspondent Michael Kosta