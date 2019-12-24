Gal Gadot, Keshet Partner on Banned Novel Film Adaptation

Variety reports that actress Gal Gadot will work with Keshet International to adapt a novel that is banned by the Israeli government for film.

The book, "All the Rivers," is banned because it depicts a romance between an Israeli and a Palestinian.

Gadot produces with her husband Jaron Varsano. No word yet on whether or not Gadot will star in the project.

Dorit Rabinyan's "All the Rivers" tells the story of an Israeli woman and a Palestinian man who meet in New York and fall in love, hiding their romance from their friends and family as they struggle to come to terms with their relationship.

Gadot is best known for portraying Wonder Woman in the most recent DC films.

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories