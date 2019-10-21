GUNDAM 40th Anniversary Celebration: CHAR'S COUNTERATTACK in Movie Theaters for One Night Only

Article Pixel Oct. 21, 2019  
Re-mastered 1988 animated Mecha animated film "Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack" is coming to the U.S. for a special one-night event: "Gundam 40th Anniversary Celebration: Char's Counterattack." "Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack," set in the Universal Century timeline of the celebrated franchise, was the first original Mobile Suit Gundam theatrical release and marks the culmination of the original saga started in "Mobile Suit Gundam" and continued in "Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam" and "Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ."

As an exciting bonus, fans will also view an exclusive interview with the creator of the Gundam anime franchise Yoshiyuki Tomino, as well as newly captured content from ANIME NYC 2019.

Watch a trailer here:

"Gundam 40th Anniversary Celebration: Char's Counterattack" will be shown in these local theaters:

AMC AMC Danbury 16 61 Eagle Road Danbury CT 06810
AMC AMC Clifton Commons 16 405 State Route 3 E Clifton NJ 07014-1609
AMC AMC East Hanover 12 145 Route 10 East East Hanover NJ 07936
Cinemark Hazlet 12 2821 Highway 35 Hazlet NJ 07730
AMC AMC Garden State 16 1 Garden State Plaza (Rt 4 & 17), Route 4 & 17 Paramus NJ 07652
AMC AMC Rockaway 16 363 Mount Hope Avenue Rockaway NJ 07866
Kerosates Showplace 14 650 Plaza Dr Secaucus NJ 07094
AMC AMC Wayne 14 67 Willowbrook Boulevard Wayne NJ 07470
National Amusements Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas 1001 Broadhollow Rd Farmingdale NY 11735
National Amusements Island 16 Cinema De Lux 185 Morris Ave Holtsville NY 11742
AMC AMC Empire 25 234 W 42nd Street New York NY 10036-7202
AMC AMC Kips Bay 15 570 2nd Avenue New York NY 10016
AMC AMC Stony Brook 17 2196 Nesconset Highway Stony Brook NY 11790
National Amusements City Center 15 Cinema Delux 19 City Place White Plains NY 10601
National Amusements College Point Multiplex 28-55 Ulmer Street Whitestone NY 11357
AMC AMC Center Valley 16 2805 Center Valley Parkway Center Valley PA 18034


