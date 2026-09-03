GOLD RUSH New Season to Premiere on Discovery Channel

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An all-new season of GOLD RUSH returns Friday, October 2 at 8PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel, as soaring gold prices attract a new wave of fortune seekers to the Yukon, with mining veterans and ambitious newcomers alike risking everything in pursuit of life-changing riches.

With the price of gold reaching a staggering $5,000 an ounce, more than $130 million worth of gold is up for grabs. Fierce rivalries intensify, record-breaking hauls are within reach, and pressure mounts as crews battle harsh conditions, costly equipment failures, and risky decisions that could make-or-break their season.

This season, mining powerhouse Parker Schnabel is determined to outperform longtime rival Tony Beets. Despite delivering his best season ever last year, Parker still found himself trailing Tony, fueling his motivation to come out on top. With his sights set on a potential $65 million jackpot, Parker chases a massive season target, but a dispute over water access threatens to derail his plans. At the same time, Parker faces a growing challenge to secure the future of his mining operation beyond this season, leading him to make bold decisions that could shape the next chapter of his career.

Meanwhile, 'King of the Klondike' Tony Beets is chasing his most ambitious season yet, investing $20 million in new equipment to mine more gold than ever before. Determined to stay ahead of Parker, Tony adds to the family empire by bringing his brother, Nick Beets, into a key foreman role. But when a snowmelt floods a massive new cut, Nick faces mounting pressure to overcome the setback and keep Tony's ambitious plans on track.

Elsewhere, underdog miner Rick Ness begins the season with a personal health crisis. After confiding in longtime friend Zee about his fears for the future, Rick receives a life-altering diagnosis and a bombshell from his crew that threatens to derail his entire mining season. As challenges mount, Rick must fight to reclaim both his health and his season.

Viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #GoldRush and following 'Gold Rush' on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

GOLD RUSH is produced for Discovery by Raw Television.

About Discovery Channel

Across every platform, Discovery Channel is dedicated to connecting audiences who have a passion for adventure and crave a connection to the world around them. Popular series including Deadliest Catch, Expedition Unknown, Naked and Afraid and Gold Rush, along with Shark Week, the annual tentpole programming event, serve as trusted portals that transport viewers directly into thrilling, real, high stakes moments. Through smart, authentic characters whose stories inform and inspire, Discovery celebrates the men and women who will stop at nothing to explore new spaces and achieve their dreams. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com.

Discovery Channel is part of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products which also include: Discovery Channel, HBO Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, Discovery Turbo, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

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