GIRLS5EVA Renewed for Season Two on Peacock

Critically acclaimed Peacock Original musical comedy series Girls5eva has been renewed for a second season.

See the second season announcement below!

"We are so excited to continue 'Girls5eva' alongside this incredibly talented group of cast and producers," said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "It was hard to miss the immediate fandom that was born after the launch of this series. This aspirational comeback story is filled with heart and friendship, perfectly blended with catchy-songs and humor, and delivered by an exceptionally versatile cast. We look forward to following this group's journey as they continue to hit just the right notes."

Season one of the series reached "Certified Fresh" status on Rotten Tomatoes, with the Top Critic rating remaining at 100%. All eight episodes of season one are streaming now on Peacock.

As a companion to the first season, Peacock and Epic Records released a soundtrack album, Girls5eva: Music From The Peacock Original Series. The nine-track collection is available HERE.

When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90's gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can't they also be Girls5eva?

The series stars Grammy(R) Award-winner and Tony(R) and Emmy(R) Award-nominated singer Sara Bareilles, Grammy(R) and Tony(R) Award-winning actress and singer Renée Elise Goldsberry, Emmy(R) Award-winning "Saturday Night Live" mainstay and comedy icon Paula Pell, and New York Times Best-Selling author, actor, activist, writer and host Busy Philipps.

Emmy(R) Award winner Meredith Scardino serves as creator and executive producer for the series. Emmy(R) winners Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey (Little Stranger, Inc.), Robert Carlock (Bevel Gears) and David Miner (3 Arts Entertainment) also serve as executive producers along with Emmy(R) nominee Eric Gurian (Little Stranger). Girls5eva is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.