GHOSTBUSTERS Animated Series from Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan in Development for Netflix

Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation are in development on an all-new animated series based on the beloved Ghostbusters IP, which will be debuted exclusively on Netflix. Production will be in conjunction with Ghost Corps, Inc.

Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan, the minds behind Ghostbusters: Afterlife and the future of Ghost Corps, are attached to the series as Executive Producers.

The announcement kicks off Day 3 of Netflix's Geeked Week, a celebration of Netflix's immersive slate of storytelling across sci-fi, fantasy, gaming, anime and more.

The series is part of the expanding Ghostbusters universe, which began with Ivan Reitman's Ghostbusters in 1984 and has since become a mega-pop culture phenomenon culminating in last year's Ghostbusters: Afterlife. As a part of today's Ghostbusters Day celebration, Reitman and Kenan are expected to reveal more about what audiences can expect from the future of the Ghostbusters franchise.

This new series will join a growing roster of kids & family animated series featuring fan-favorite characters on Netflix, which is currently home to The Cuphead Show!, The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib, Cocomelon, My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, Sharkdog, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous and more. Additional animated series including KUNG FU Panda: The Dragon Knight, Dead End: Paranormal Park, Daniel Spellbound and Sonic Prime are set to premiere later this year.

Previously, Reitman served as the director of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Up In The Air, and Juno; Kenan served as the writer of Ghostbusters: Afterlife and director of the animated features A Boy Called Christmas and Monster House.