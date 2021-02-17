GET EVEN Star Mia McKenna-Bruce Leads Cast Of Ella Greenwood's SMUDGED SMILE

Mia McKenna-Bruce, star of BBC and Netflix series "Get Even," will headline Ella Greenwood's "Smudged Smile," a short film on teenage depression that kicks off a mental health anthology series.

Also starring are Elliot Levey ("Quiz"), Anna Acton ("Brassic") and Priya Blackburn ("Bohemian Rhapsody"). Greenwood directs from a script by Hannah Westall.

McKenna-Bruce will play Zoe, a joyful teenager whose infectious zest FOR LIFE elevates everyone around her. Her 16th birthday is coming up, and everything is going well in her world. But, struggling with her mental health whilst maintaining the goofy, happy image that everyone knows and loves, Zoe faces an inner turmoil that overshadows what is meant to be the most exciting night of her year.

The film is supported by teen mental health charity stem4. Greenwood is an ambassador for stem4 and is campaigning for better representation of mental health in the media.

Oriane Pick and Anaïs Ferrato are producing via their Candid Broads Productions ("Call it a Day"). Emme Lentino is serving as executive producer.

Greenwood and Pick are teaming up after working on separate projects that focus on mental health. Greenwood's Broken Flames Productions is building a slate of mental health-based projects including "Faulty Roots," based on her 2020 short of the same name about teenage depression, which is now being developed into a feature in partnership with TerraMedia. Greenwood's "Self-Charm," starring BAFTA Breakthrough talent Bukky Bakray, focuses on self-harm.

Pick's short "I Am" is also being developed into a feature and follows a lead character with schizophrenia.