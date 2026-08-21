GAUCHOWORLD to Launch Inaugural GAUCHOWORLD DAY in Hackney

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Gauchoworld will mark eight years of stories, culture and community and one year of its East London home, Gauchoworld Space, with the introduction of a new annual holiday: Gauchoworld Day, supported by Salomon.

Taking place for the first time on Saturday 29 August, Gauchoworld Day brings the world built around the platform out onto Goldsmith's Row for a day-long celebration of music, style, food, friendship and community.

The day kicks off with a morning run club, followed by a community flea market, DJ sets, chess competitions, food and drink running throughout the day. The market will bring together Kroen, Mirchi, Earf.Werld + more, with music across the afternoon from Pochola, Nori, Fat Lip + more. Gauchoworld founder Dean George's mum will also be serving her homemade patties and sorrel, a staple of Gauchoworld events.

Founded by Forbes 30 Under 30 creative director Dean George, Gauchoworld has spent the past eight years building a world around the people, places and ideas shaping contemporary culture. In 2025, it put down physical roots on Goldsmiths Row, transforming a former East London bike shop into Gauchoworld Space, a home for events, collaboration and community.

One year on, Gauchoworld Day takes that spirit beyond the space and onto the street, celebrating a culture not simply documented, but lived, shared and carried forward by the people around it.

1,500-2,500 people are expected to join the inaugural celebration across the day.

Gauchoworld Day

Saturday 29 August 2026, Goldsmiths Row, Hackney, London E2 8QR, 10am-7pm | Free entry

Run Club from 10am / Marketplace 10am-7pm / DJ Sets 12pm-7pm / Chess from 12pm

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