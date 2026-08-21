GAUCHOWORLD to Launch Inaugural GAUCHOWORLD DAY in Hackney
The event marks eight years of Gauchoworld and one year of its East London home.
Gauchoworld will mark eight years of stories, culture and community and one year of its East London home, Gauchoworld Space, with the introduction of a new annual holiday: Gauchoworld Day, supported by Salomon.
Taking place for the first time on Saturday 29 August, Gauchoworld Day brings the world built around the platform out onto Goldsmith's Row for a day-long celebration of music, style, food, friendship and community.
The day kicks off with a morning run club, followed by a community flea market, DJ sets, chess competitions, food and drink running throughout the day. The market will bring together Kroen, Mirchi, Earf.Werld + more, with music across the afternoon from Pochola, Nori, Fat Lip + more. Gauchoworld founder Dean George's mum will also be serving her homemade patties and sorrel, a staple of Gauchoworld events.
Founded by Forbes 30 Under 30 creative director Dean George, Gauchoworld has spent the past eight years building a world around the people, places and ideas shaping contemporary culture. In 2025, it put down physical roots on Goldsmiths Row, transforming a former East London bike shop into Gauchoworld Space, a home for events, collaboration and community.
One year on, Gauchoworld Day takes that spirit beyond the space and onto the street, celebrating a culture not simply documented, but lived, shared and carried forward by the people around it.
1,500-2,500 people are expected to join the inaugural celebration across the day.
Gauchoworld Day
Saturday 29 August 2026, Goldsmiths Row, Hackney, London E2 8QR, 10am-7pm | Free entry
Run Club from 10am / Marketplace 10am-7pm / DJ Sets 12pm-7pm / Chess from 12pm