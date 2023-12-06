GAP WEEKEND From Indie Filmmaker Todd Norwood Now Available On Amazon

Follow a brokenhearted guy and an offbeat girl as they spend a weekend together in Wine Country, forming a connection that may heal and complicate their lives.

Dec. 06, 2023

GAP WEEKEND From Indie Filmmaker Todd Norwood Now Available On Amazon

For wine travelers who loved the movie SIDEWAYS, the new indie film GAP WEEKEND from East Coast native and writer/director Todd Norwood, a former wine and travel writer, is now available on Amazon.

GAP WEEKEND follows a brokenhearted guy (Art Hall) who befriends an offbeat girl (Rosie Koocher) after posting his dating manifesto online. As the two spend a weekend together in Wine Country in a pretend relationship, a connection grows that may both heal and complicate aspects of their real lives.

Norwood penned the script based on his own experiences as a wine and travel writer and sought to parlay that experience into a narrative format. The end result was GAP WEEKEND, which was acquired by indie film distributor Lion Heart Distribution, founded by veteran film distributor Jerome Courshon.

The full movie is now available on AMAZON.

"Lion Heart looks for a variety of projects to distribute in the spirit of truly supporting indie filmmaking," said Lion Heart founder and distribution veteran Jerome Courshon. "We work closely with our filmmakers to help position them for success and bring titles we know audiences will want to see to a variety of platforms, hence with a wide spectrum of genres."

"We've discovered some real gems this year," Courshon continues. "And we're excited that in this era of tremendous indie filmmaking, there's so many different ways to reach the unique audiences that are intended for each of these films."

Trailer below!



