GANDAHAR 4K Restoration to Screen for NY Press Ahead of IFC Center Opening

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A new 4K restoration of René Laloux's GANDAHAR, the animator's final feature, is scheduled for a press screening in New York ahead of its theatrical opening at IFC Center, with a national release to follow. The 1987 French science-fiction film, restored in its uncut version, centers on a civilization under attack by an army of automata and the warrior tasked with uncovering their origin.

An entire civilization must confront its destiny in alternative-animation pioneer René Laloux's final feature, a cult classic of mind-bending science fiction. In a distant world, a merciless army of automata attacks Gandahar, turning its peace-loving people to stone. Hoping to discover the source of these Men of Metal, a council of matriarchs enlists the brave yet inexperienced warrior Sylvain (Pierre-Marie Escourrou), who, while journeying through his planet's outer regions, teams up with the Deformed, a race cast out from Gandahar after failed science experiments rendered them mutants. Soon, Sylvain learns that a gargantuan brain called Metamorphis (Georges Wilson) is responsible for his utopian society's strife and—together with the beautiful Airelle (Catherine Chevallier)—travels through time to defeat him, in the process risking their lives and Gandahar's very existence. Featuring stunningly surreal creatures and wondrously bizarre environments designed by renowned comic-book artist Caza, GANDAHAR is a visceral, visionary head-trip in which animation opens a gateway to the furthest reaches of the imagination. Opens August 28 at NY's IFC Center and will expand nationally after.

1987 / France / 83 min

Event Details

New York Press Screening: Wednesday, August 19 at 10AM

IFC Center, 323 6th Ave

RSVP to janusfilms@cineticmedia.com

Opens in New York: Friday, August 28 at IFC Center

National Rollout to Follow

GANDAHAR runs 83 minutes and was released in France in 1987. The restoration marks the latest revival of Laloux's work, whose earlier feature FANTASTIC PLANET remains among the touchstones of alternative animation.

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