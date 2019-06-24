GAME OF THRONES Live Concert Announces Special Concert to Benefit Stagecoach Foundation

The critically acclaimed Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience has announced a special concert at the famed Santa Fe Opera in Santa Fe, NM on Monday, September 30th. The event will benefit the Stagecoach Foundation, a nonprofit supported by Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin to help create career pathways for New Mexicans in the film and television industry. Both Martin himself and Emmy® Award-winning Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi will host the event and hold a VIP meet & greet experience with fans prior to the show. The evening will feature Djawadi leading an orchestra and choir through fan-favorite musical arrangements from the entirety of the iconic series. A Citibank pre-sale ticket offer for the concert begins tomorrow at 10:00am local time and general on-sale tickets will be available starting Friday, June 28th at 10:00am local time HERE.

"I'm really looking forward to co-hosting this special event with George to benefit the Stage Coach Foundation," says Djawadi. "It's going to be an unforgettable evening for a great cause and we couldn't be more excited to bring The GAME OF THRONES Live Concert Experience to the Santa Fe Opera."



The date comes as an addition to this fall's Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience tour, which will bring Djawadi's music to stunning new life at outdoor theaters across NORTH AMERICA beginning on September 5th in Syracuse, NY at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. As we say goodbye to one of the biggest shows and scores in television history, relive the greatest musical pieces and footage from all eight seasons in an immersive concert experience conceptualized by Djawadi himself, who will make special appearances at a handful of tour stops. For a full list of tour dates and tickets please visit HERE.

Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience 2019 Tour Dates

9/5 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

9/6 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

9/8 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/10 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

9/11 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

9/12 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann

9/14 - New York, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

9/15 - Washington, DC - Jiffy Lube Live

9/17 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

9/18 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

9/20 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

9/21 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre

9/22 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/25 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

9/26 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

9/27 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9/30 - Santa Fe, NM - Santa Fe Opera*

10/1 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

10/3 - San Francisco, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/4 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre*

10/5 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl*



*Featuring Ramin Djawadi





