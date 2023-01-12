Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
French Songwriter Alan Simon To Release Second Film MONSIEUR CONSTANT

Alan Simon is releasing his second film on February 8, 2023.

Jan. 12, 2023  

Lauded French songwriter Alan Simon (several gold and platinum discs, "Excalibur," Roger Hodgson, Midnight Oil, The Moody Blues, Alan Parsons...) is releasing his second film on February 8, 2023. (after "O Genghis" with Jean Reno & Omar Sharif in 2005)

"Monsieur Constant" is a film particularly sensitive since it speaks of a man who cannot forget the love of his life who tragically disappeared 50 years earlier! The film highlights four characters who meet for the fiftieth anniversary of the disappearance of Natalia, incarnation of grace and beauty: She who was once nicknamed "the star of Siberia."

Alan Simon wrote the screenplay, the direction and the music. The symphonic themes are arranged and conducted by Lee Holdridge (to whom we owe the masterpiece Jonathan Livingston Seagull alongside Neil Diamond)

The soundtrack, featuring Supertramp's Jesse Siebenberg and including 20 original titles, is available now on the Babaika productions label. The film will first be released in Europe by the 8th of February 2023, Alan hopes to find a distributor in the UK and US market by 2023.



