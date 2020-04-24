Freeform Launches An Instagram Live Concert Series

Freeform announced today the launch of Instagram Live concert series, "#StayTheFFHome Live Music Showcase," kicking off this FRIDAY, APRIL 24, at 1:00 p.m. PDT on Freeform's Instagram. The live music series will run biweekly and highlight FreeForm talent and feature performances from musical artists who have been featured in the network's shows.

The first music showcase will be hosted by "The Bold Type" star Katie Stevens, and feature artist performances and conversations from Lennon Stella, K.Flay and Betty Who, who have all had music featured in "The Bold Type," which returns for its fourth season on THURSDAY, JUNE 11, at 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT.

The multiplatform social distancing campaign, #StayTheFFHome, encourages young adults to stay home. The campaign features talent across the cable network and includes out-of-home, on-air and social PSAs telling people everywhere to #StayTheFFHome. Through the use of social content, #StayTheFFHome aims to distract, educate and entertain fans while creating a sense of communal viewing.

Freeform connects to audiences with bold original programming and immersive social engagement that moves the cultural conversation a little forward. As Walt Disney Television's young adult television network, FreeForm channels the force and momentum of its audience in its quest for progress with authentic, groundbreaking original series such as "grown-ish," "The Bold Type," "Good Trouble," "Siren," "Motherland: Fort Salem" and "Everything's Gonna Be Okay." The network also programs tentpole events such as "31 Nights of Halloween," "Kick Off to Christmas" and "25 Days of Christmas."

Photo Credit: Freeform





