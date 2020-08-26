Frank Grillo, Melissa Leo & Josh Hartnett Will Star in IDA RED

The thriller was filmed during the pandemic.

Deadline reports that "Ida Red," a thriller filmed during the pandemic, has found its cast.

Frank Grillo, Melissa Leo, Josh Hartnett, and William Forsythe star in the upcoming film. Sofia Hublitz, Deborah Ann Woll, Mark Boone Junior, Beau Knapp, Slaine, and Nicholas Cirillo play supporting roles.

The film follows career criminal Ida 'Red' Walker (Leo) who is battling a terminal illness while serving a 25-year prison sentence in Oklahoma. Under Ida's tutelage, her son, Wyatt Walker (Hartnett) has sustained THE FAMILY business, alongside his uncle, Dallas Walker (Grillo). When a job goes awry, local detective and Wyatt's brother-in-law, Bodie Collier (Slaine), is joined by FBI agent Lawrence Twilley (William Forsythe), to track down the responsible party.

Johns Swab writes and directs.

"Undeterred by the pandemic, this is our third consecutive summer shoot here in Tulsa. We could not make these films the way that we want to make them anywhere else. The local production value, support, and incentives make all of the difference," said producer Jeremy Rosen.

