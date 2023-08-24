Franco Noriega to Lead New Episodes of HOT DISH WITH FRANCO on Food Network

Join world-class chef and restaurateur Franco Noriega in THE KITCHEN as he prepares crowd-pleasing plates that are full of flavor on the new series Hot Dish with Franco, premiering on Saturday, September 30th at 12pm ET/PT on Food Network.

In each of the six-half hour episodes, Franco shares personal heartfelt stories of his Peruvian and Italian roots as he prepares delicious dishes with his signature flare for flavor. From quick and easy weeknight meals to brunch and classic Latin dishes with a twist, all of Franco’s food is easy, accessible and brings people together.

“Delicious food has always been central in my life as some of my favorite memories have been in THE KITCHEN eating and cooking with my family and traveling across the world enjoying fantastic meals. Now, I’m thrilled to share my favorite recipes and lifelong passion for cooking with Food Network viewers,” said Noriega.

Throughout the season, Franco takes viewers on a culinary journey, sprinkling in tidbits of his Latin American and Italian background along with cooking tips and tricks. His recipes strike a balance between authentic and eclectic, ranging from Arepas with Melted Cheese and Chorizo to Vegetable Ceviche, and to Deconstructed Tiramisu.

On the premiere, Franco recreates the meal that made him fall in love with New York City. He puts his own twist on steak frites with a bright green Chimichurri and fluffy and crunchy twice baked potato wedges. A brown butter lemon sauce and crispy parmesan chips make his Crispy Parmesan Lemon Asparagus the perfect side. And an ooey gooey Lava Chocolate Chip Cookie is the perfect sweet surprise-inside dessert.

“We are thrilled to welcome Franco Noriega to Food Network’s ‘In the Kitchen’ programming lineup. Franco’s approachable culinary expertise and effortless, inviting style will encourage audiences to try a wide range of new recipes made from simple ingredients that create dishes with bold flavors,” said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Born and raised in Lima, Peru, Franco Noriega’s culinary journey began at a young age. Influenced by the vibrant and diverse culinary landscape of his homeland, he developed an insatiable curiosity for cooking and a deep appreciation for fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

Guided by his mother’s Italian heritage and his own creative instincts, Noriega’s culinary skills flourished, ultimately leading him to study at the French Culinary Institute in Manhattan.

After honing his culinary craft in renowned kitchens across Europe, Noriega opened his first restaurant, Baby Brasa. Noriega’s innovative approach to traditional Peruvian cuisine, focusing on organic and sustainable ingredients, showcased his commitment to delivering both flavor and nutrition.

Hot Dish with Franco is produced by Big Fish Entertainment for Food Network.