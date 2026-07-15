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Fortune Feimster sat down with Good Morning America to talk about her role in THE HAWK, a new comedy series centered on a legendary golfer attempting to mount a late-career comeback. Feimster discussed what drew her to the project and what audiences can expect from the show, which also stars Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon.

THE HAWK follows a former PGA Tour champion who, despite being well past his prime, sets out to reclaim a place in golf history. The series blends sports and comedy, with Feimster, Ferrell, and Shannon among its principal cast members.

Feimster has made several rounds of press appearances in support of the series. She previously appeared on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to discuss playing Will Ferrell's caddy in the show and what it was like to improvise alongside him on set. She also stopped by Jimmy Kimmel LIVE, where she spoke with guest host Ike Barinholtz about attending the USA vs Turkey World Cup game with Ferrell, among other topics.

Fellow cast member Jimmy Tatro also appeared on Good Morning America to break down the premise of THE HAWK and his character's role in the story.

More on Good Morning America Recent Articles Fortune Feimster Talks Her Role in New Comedy Series THE HAWK on Good Morning America

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