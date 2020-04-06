First Virtual Horror Convention PHANTASM-CON 2020 to Take Place in May

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

A nightmare in the form of a virus has hit our dimension and compromised the World of the Arts: film, theater, music, dance, art, as well as all conventions and expos. Gigi & Reggie Bannister choose to fight nightmare with nightmare. Utilizing the cult-classic and phenomenal franchise, Phantasm, they present Phantasm-Con 2020©! Produced by Production Magic Inc and Crestline Creative Arts Foundation (a nonprofit corp.).

PHANTASM-CON© 2020, through Crestline Creative Arts Foundation, is raising funds for Personal Protection Equipment for First Responders and Veterinarians during the COVID-19 Crisis.

PHANTASM-CON© 2020 (PHAN-CON© 2020) is the first VIRTUAL PHANTASM HORROR CONVENTION online with all the same things that you would find in any convention experience:

A LIVE MAIN STAGE featuring Q&As and interviews (some conducted by the host of Terror TV's Terror Talk with Jay Michaels) with celebrity guests and fans.

An Exhibit Hall where visitors can click-thru to popular online stores and sites for memorabilia and other collectibles.

A Film Room filled with interactive watch parties where fans can hang with celebrities in real time during scheduled screenings on Friday and Saturday night!

AND Autograph "Tables" and CHAT ROOMS where autographed celebrity photos and posters will be available through various online stores or to a designated stores and sites.

Any ART room for Phan AND Pro work for display or sale.

PLUS Contest, Prizes, Giveaways, SWAG and more.

What's a convention without a Food Court? Links to DELIVERY food and drinks sponsors!

Phantasm broke new ground with its visually stunning imagery, visionary plot and themes, broken racial barriers, glass ceilings and FLYING BALLS. This new world reality needs a new "surreality!"

Celebrity guest (as of press time, periodic updates to follow)

Reggie Bannister (Phantasm Franchise and The Women of Phantasm)

PLUS

Paul Bunnell (Director, Ghastly Love of Johnny X/That little Monster)

Dawn Cody (Dawn/Jane, P5)

Andrew Divoff (Wishmaster)

Sarah Scott Davis (Tanesha - Rocky's sidekick, P3)

Gloria Henry (Rocky, P3 & 5)

Terrie Kalbus (Fortuneteller's Granddaughter, P1)

Knightshadow (David Miranda, Horror Kung Fu Theatre)

Le Kat Lester (Lady In Lavender, P1, 3 & 5)

Jay Michaels (TerrorTV)

Joe Moe (Horror Host)

Sammy Phillips (Alchemy, P2)

Jed Rowen (Ghastly Love of Johnny X)

Melanie Ann Kay Turner (SFX/Makeup, P2, 3, 4)

Duane Whitaker (Pulp Fiction/Texas Chainsaw)

Visit https://phantasm-con.com/ for further info and updates.





