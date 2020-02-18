First We Feast Launches New Series on LA's Taco Culture

Complex Networks' dynamic food brand First We Feast celebrates the diversity of Mexican cuisine in its newest series "Tacos Con Todo," premiering Tuesday, February 25 , at 11 a.m. ET on First We Feast's Youtube channel.

Watch the trailer below!

Hosted by standup comedian Jesus Trejo, "Tacos Con Todo" reimagines the traditional food-show format and highlights Los Angeles' rich Mexican food culture through the lens of comedy. In this six-episode series, the Long Beach native explores his Mexican roots and teams up with local food experts and comedy legends to find commonalities between the two worlds.

From the legendary taco trucks of Boyle Heights to the iconic mom-and-pop Mexican restaurants serving classic fare, each episode covers a different element of taco culture and features eclectic guests including:

Long Beach's go-to taco stop with comedian Gabriel Iglesias

A regional taco tour with comedian Andy Milonakis and taco scholar Bill Esparza

Pranking comedian Pauly Shore at Taco Bell

Comedian Joey Diaz talks heckling and the art of self-defense while eating tacos with MMA fighter-turned-comedian Brendan Schuab

The quest for L.A.'s best burrito with actor and comedian Blake Anderson

Date night over tacos with married comedians Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky

"Tacos Con Todos" is the latest First We Feast series developed to make food conversations fun and accessible for all. New episodes of air Tuesdays at 11 a.m. ET on First We Feast's Youtube channel.

Photo Credit: Complex Networks





