Finale of ANGEL CITY HEROES Webseries to Air Next Week

In case you haven't already been watching, next week is the finale of Angel City Heroes, a comedy webseries starring Page Kennedy about four rejects who each possess an elite human superpower.

The series was created last year by music artist-turned-celebrity fitness instructor David Christopher who is known for his appearances on hit-TV shows like CMT's "Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge." There first five episodes total are available to watch for free and the finale requires a subscription to FIT TV NETWORK.

FIT TV NETWORK is Christopher's original streaming network, which has gained national attention over the past year for its successful combination of how-to fitness and entertainment. It has accumulated over one million views and copious subscribers to follow, making FIT TV NETWORK a natural first step in the distribution of Angel City Heroes.

Angel City Heroes is the first narrative production released by FIT TV NETWORK, with hopes that it will become Syndicated by a streaming service such as Amazon or Netflix in the next few months. Not only does it feature acclaimed actors like Page Kennedy, but also gives a platform to influencers such as Amanda Paris and Marlon Webb who are making the jump to acting.

Whether you're looking for a fun, new comedy series to sink your teeth into or inspiration for your fitness goals, FIT TV NETWORK is the right place to go.





Related Articles View More TV Stories