Filmmaker John Potash Talks The CIA's War on Musicians and Activists on Tom Needham's THE SOUNDS OF FILM

John Potash, the director of DRUGS AS WEAPONS AGAINST US: THE CIA WAR ON MUSICIANS AND ACTIVISTS, is Tom Needham's exclusive guest this Thursday at 6 pm on WUSB's THE SOUNDS OF FILM.

DRUGS AS WEAPONS AGAINST US: THE CIA WAR ON MUSICIANS AND ACTIVISTS' writer and producer, John Potash, meticulously details how a group of opium-trafficking families came to form an American oligarchy. He makes the claim that this oligarchy helped the CIA fund operations such as Project MK-Ultra, which pushed LSD and other drugs on activist leaders and populations at home and abroad.

The film further presents details about how undercover U.S. Intelligence agents particularly targeted activist musicians, including John Lennon, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain, and Tupac Shakur. In addition, the movie presents interesting stories about Mick Jagger, Elvis Presley, Eminem, and the Wu Tang Clan. The film also explains how they used drugs in the targeting of activist leaders from SDS to the Black Panthers, Young Lords, Latin Kings, and the Occupy Movement.

John L Potash has been featured on A&E, RT, CSPAN's American History TV, and The REAL NEWS Network. John did his graduate studies at Columbia University. He published his first book, 'The FBI War on Tupac Shakur and Black Leaders,' in 2007, and 'Drugs as Weapons Against Us,' in 2015. He released his film DRUGS AS WEAPONS AGAINST US: THE CIA WAR ON MUSICIANS AND ACTIVISTS in 2019. He has worked counseling people with mental health issues and addictions for thirty years.

DRUGS AS WEAPONS AGAINST US: THE CIA WAR ON MUSICIANS AND ACTIVISTS is available at amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, Target, Walmart and Best Buy. It is also available for streaming at amazon prime video, iTunes, YouTube, and Vimeo.

About TOM NEEDHAM'S SOUNDS OF FILM

The SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut, and streaming worldwide live on the internet at wusb.fm. Past people interviewed for the show include Gretchen Carlson, Don Lemon, Gov. Jesse Ventura, Michael Moore, Astra Taylor, Peter Yarrow, Don McLean, Alec Baldwin, Kronos Quartet, Cliff Martinez, Thora Birch and Barbara Kopple.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You