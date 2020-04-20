FilmRise Announces the Video On Demand Release of the Documentary REWIND

FilmRise, a New York-based film and TV distribution company, has announced the VOD and digital release of their latest film "Rewind." The critically acclaimed film, which premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival where it received the Special Jury Mention award, will be made available to stream or download on demand on iTunes, Prime Video, GooglePlay and Microsoft beginning May 8th. The film will then have its national broadcast premiere on INDEPENDENT LENS on May 11th on PBS. For additional info on how to watch the film, go to: www.rewinddocumentary.com

"Rewind" was initially scheduled to open in theaters on March 27th at the IFC Center in New York, and April 3rd in Los Angeles, with a national rollout to follow. However, like all other film releases nationwide, the movie's theatrical opening was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

An autobiographical film years in the making,"Rewind" is Sasha Joseph Neulinger's directorial debut. For as long as Sasha can remember, a video camera was ever-present, with his father constantly filming- from birthday parties, to hockey games, to holidays. But his father's camera, trained on the frequent gatherings of a tight-knit family, was also documenting a hidden secret, the revelation of which would lead to a media firestorm, a high-stakes court battle, and a generational reckoning. Drawing upon an incredibly revealing home video archive, Neulinger revisits these events 20 years later to piece together an unflinching story of the cycles and consequences of abuse, to examine what it means to heal, and to use those experiences to affect positive change in the world. "Rewind" probes the gap between image and reality, showing both how little, and how much, a camera can capture. This intimate and powerful family portrait weaves an astounding visual archive into Neulinger's contemporary investigation to find redemption through the criminal justice system and healing for himself and his family. Anunflinching and moving, personal narrative documentary, "Rewind" reconstructs the disturbing story of Neulinger's boyhood and bravely exposes the insidious abuse passed along through generations.

