Film Producer Andrea Iervolino Donates $100k To The University Of The West Indies

Film producer Andrea Iervolino ("Ferrari") is in talks with the University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus to introduce a new program for students interested in pursuing a career in the film industry.

The program could potentially offer exciting opportunities for budding filmmakers to develop their skills and gain valuable experience in this dynamic field. This collaboration between Iervolino and the university holds great promise for the future of aspiring filmmakers in the Caribbean region and beyond.

During a meeting on Wednesday, Iervolino, who has obtained Antigua and Barbuda citizenship through investment, engaged in discussions with Justin Robinson, the chancellor of UWI Five Island. The purpose of the meeting was to explore the possibility of launching a new program. The discussions were fruitful, and the new project has great potential.

Iervolino expressed his eagerness to get started and pledged to hold talks personally with students interested in the field. Additionally, he offered to provide select students with an opportunity to travel to Italy for a firsthand experience in filmmaking.

"I believe we must teach the students to produce a movie from scratch. I would like them to be part of a crew and put them on set so they have the experience...we can donate cameras to them...this is easy. The possibilities are endless. We can get them to do documentaries in the first instance...this is how you teach people," he said.

The University of the West Indies' Mona Campus currently houses a film section, but its endeavors have not succeeded. The hope is that the newly established UWI Five Islands campus can become the leading university in the region in terms of film studies.

During the discussions, the possibility of internships was mentioned, which was met with excitement by the attendees, including Iervolino. There were also talks about incorporating digital animation into the program in the future.

In the realm of digital animation, establishing a reliable infrastructure is crucial. According to Iervolino, this could entail the creation of a multi-million-dollar company, which would require a substantial amount of resources and investment.

However, setting up a digital animation operation would be much simpler if the government provided the necessary infrastructure, such as equipment and other amenities.

Meanwhile, Professor Robinson said the University of West Indies (UWI) does not strongly emphasize filmmaking and producing. Therefore, the proposed venture would be a suitable addition to the university's offerings.

Additionally, since the UWI campus is predominantly female, there is a constant search for activities that might appeal to male students.

Education Minister Daryll Matthew is excited about the new proposed venture, agreeing that it will cater to those interested in the field.

"There is no development in this country, certainly in the last 40 years that. will have a sort of impact on the national development of Antigua and Barbuda, like this Five Islands Campus of UWI. And so, as we continue to build out the physical infrastructure of the campus, we have to build out attractive programs," he said

"The film sector, which is one of the largest globally, has an appeal and this partnership can only reap benefits for the UWIFIC and Antigua and Barbuda," he added.

Iervolino was introduced to Antigua and Barbuda by the country's esteemed Ambassador to Spain in the Principality of Monaco and the Principality of Liechtenstein, Dr. Dario Item.

Iervolino has not only introduced himself but also made a generous contribution of USD$100,000.00 to the UWIFIC, reflecting his commitment to positively impacting the local community.