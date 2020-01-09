Film Movement Classics Releases New, Restored Version of GREGORY'S GIRL

Following an 8-game losing streak, a desperate (and sexist) Glasgow school soccer team coach reluctantly accepts hotshot female player Dorothy (Dee Hepburn, who trained six weeks for the role). Although demoted to goalie, teenage knucklehead Gregory (John Gordon Sinclair), falls hard for his new teammate. Prodded by the advice of his smart-mouthed 10-year-old sister, Madeline, (Allison Forster), he does make his move, but there are behind-the-scenes feminine conspiracies en route.

Perhaps the biggest sleeper hit of the 1980s, Gregory's Girl was made on the proverbial shoestring, but turned a 64,000 percent profit, with Forsyth's screenplay winning the British Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 1982. It would later be voted #30 in the BFI's list of 100 greatest British films of the 20th century.

Gregory's Girl was Glasgow-born Forsyth's second feature film, following his 1979 independent debut comedy That Sinking Feeling (made with a budget of only £5,000), which jump-started a then-non-existent Scottish film industry. Gregory's Girl would be followed by Comfort and Joy, Local Hero (starring Burt Lancaster and Peter Riegert), and the drama Housekeeping. Forsyth would later make films starring Burt Reynolds (Breaking In) and Robin Williams (Being Human).

Watch the trailer here:





Related Articles View More TV Stories