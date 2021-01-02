Feminist Thriller #LIKE Comes to Virtual Theaters and VOD

On the first anniversary of her younger sister's death, Woodstock teen Rosie discovers that the mysterious man who sexploited and bullied her sister to the point of suicide has come back online and is trolling for new victims. When the authorities refuse to get involved, she finds a darker side she never knew she had, as she takes justice into her own hands

Virtual Theatrical Screenings

· The Film Lab (MI) / December 10, 2020 - January 31, 2021

· Woodstock Film Festival (NY) / December 17, 2020 - December 31, 2020

· Aperture Cinema (NC) / Opens December 25

· Laemmle Virtual Cinema (CA) / Opening January 8, 2021

Available on TVOD January 26, 2021 on iTunes, Amazon Prime, Vudu, FandangoNow, and Microsoft Store.