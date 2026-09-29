Father John Misty to Launch First Solo Tour Since 2013 in December

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Father John Misty is releasing 'The X-panded Universe,' a new single available now on all digital streaming services worldwide from Sub Pop.

'The X-panded Universe' was written and composed by Josh Tillman, arranged by Drew Erickson, and co-produced by Erickson and Tillman. 'The Payoff' was also mixed and engineered by Michael Harris at Fivestar Studios in Topanga, CA, and mastered by Adam Ayan Mastering.

'The X-panded Universe' is the third Father John Misty single of 2026, following 'The Payoff,' released in May, and 'The Old Law,' released in January. The latter track was previously known to Father John Misty fans as 'God's Trash' and debuted as part of the live set in the fall of 2024. All three singles follow the release of Mahashmashana, Father John Misty's acclaimed sixth long player in twelve years, released in November 2024.

Father John Misty is announcing his first solo tour since 2013, which begins Wednesday, December 9th in Boulder, CO at Boulder Theatre and ends with a two-night stand on Friday, December 18th and Saturday, December 19th at Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA at Sunset Cultural Center for the 4th Annual Big Sur Park School Benefit shows. These shows will feature support from very special guest Damien Jurado. Preceding these shows is Father John Misty's headlining solo performance on Tuesday, October 6th in Los Angeles at The Fonda Theatre.

Tickets for the new December shows go on sale Friday, October 2nd at 10 am local time. Please visit Father John Misty's official website for further ticketing info.

US, Solo Headlining Dates, Fall 2026

Tue. Oct. 06 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre [Sold Out]

Wed. Dec. 09 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theatre *

Thu. Dec. 10 - Ft. Collins, CO - Washington's *

Sat. Dec. 12 - Santa Fe, NM - The Lensic Center For The Arts *

Sun. Dec. 13 - Tucson, AZ - La Rosa *

Tue. Dec. 15 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theater *

Wed. Dec. 16 - Grass Valley, CA - Center for the Arts *

Fri. Dec. 18 - Carmel-by-the-sea, CA - Sunset Cultural Center *

Sat. Dec. 19 - Carmel-by-the-sea, CA - Sunset Cultural Center *

* w/ Damien Jurado

Recently, Rolling Stone caught Father John Misty's surprise 2026 Newport Folk Fest performance, and offered this: 'Given his addition as a last-minute substitution for Tedeschi Trucks Band following their health-related cancellation, it came as some surprise (and a thrilling one at that) that Father John Misty chose this relatively high-profile setting to test out a notable chunk of new, unreleased material. There were songs about doomsday-prepper dystopia, songs about fathers who may in fact be secret CIA spies (that one's called 'Josh Tillman, His Father, and the Scottsdale Experience'), and politically charged songs portraying right-wing xenophobia (sample lyric: 'We need walls that never end/An ocean sideways between us and them'). He was accompanied for some of the set by David Rawlings, best known as Gillian Welch's longtime sideman; mostly, though, the bearded California satirist switched between piano and guitar during his entirely acoustic, stripped-down set. It was a bold bet that paid off thanks to the new songs themselves.'

Father John Misty's Mahashmashana is also available CD/LP/DSPs in North America from Father John Misty's official merch stores in the US and EU, megamart.subpop.com, Bella Union (UK/EU), and independent retailers worldwide.

How to Get Tickets

Tickets available at Boulder Theater Box Office, by phone at (303)-786-7030 or online at bouldertheater.com.

Photo Credit: Image courtesy of the artist

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