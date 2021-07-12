FX Celebrates AMERICAN HORROR STORY Premieres With 'Night Bites Bakery' Pop-Ups in NY, LA & More

Say goodnight with a bite this summer. In celebration of the latest AMERICAN HORROR STORY (AHS) premieres of the new anthology series American Horror Stories and the 10th installment of American Horror Story: Double Feature, FX announced that it is baking up an exclusive sensory experience for fans designed to feed their dark and twisted late-night cravings.

The AHS "Night Bites Bakery" will pop up for a limited time in New York beginning on July 14th and in Los Angeles on August 4th to treat fans with sweet creations inspired by the new Stories series in addition to featuring legendary designs and characters based on past installments of AHS. The bakeries will drop new cookie designs each day and fully immerse guests into the twisted world of AHS including shareable moments, off-menu sweepstakes, and a sneak peek at the delights to come in the upcoming series.

"This summer, we invite our audience to indulge in the sinfully delicious side of AHS and what better way to do that than with a custom cookie treat. We look forward to bringing the Night Bites Bakery experience to fans across the country as we celebrate #AmericanHorrorSummer, and whet their appetites ahead of these exciting premieres," said Kenya Hardaway, Senior Vice President, Integrated Promotions - Multi-Platform Marketing for FX.

Reservations to attend the 18+ AHS "Night Bites Bakery" experience via Eventbrite are required for entrance and will open for NYC beginning at 12:00 PM ET on July 12th. RSVP details for Los Angeles and the undisclosed location will be announced in the coming weeks. All supplies and designs are limited on a first-come-first-served basis.

Fans who can't experience the AHS "Night Bites Bakery" locations in person will have the opportunity to order exclusive cookie drops online and be entered into sweepstakes for special off-menu items at ahsnightbites.com.

The AHS "Night Bites Bakery" concept was baked fresh by FX in partnership with NVE Experience Agency. Partners include Funny Face Bakery. The health and safety of fans, staff and partners involved in the experience is a priority and all precautions will be implemented beyond guidelines set forth by national, state, local health officials and FX.