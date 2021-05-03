FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE To Air Gun Reform Special May 12

TBS' Emmy Award-winning series "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" announced TODAY that they are thoroughly finished with hearing politicians pledge their thoughts and prayers instead of taking real action on gun reform. It's true that it's a huge, COMPLICATED problem -- so where do we start? Well, with a comedy special, obviously.



"Full Frontal Wants To Take Your Guns" (airing Wednesday, May 12 at 10:30pm ET/PT) will explore how appalling and frankly stupid it is that we as Americans are told there's simply nothing we can do about gun violence. Don't even get us started on the whole "good guy with a gun" thing. It's high time to figure out how America's gun problem got this bad, and what we as citizens of this glorious mess can do to help fix it.



"The fact that 316 people are victims of gun violence in the United States every single day makes me want to Zoom call every politician in this country and just scream at them," says Bee. "But the polite Canadian in me won't actually allow me to raise my voice, so we're doing the comedy special equivalent of that instead."



Sam has been vocal about this issue for years, and her impassioned acts on gun violence and gun control have been some of Full Frontal's most-shared segments across social media platforms in the past five years. While "Full Frontal Wants To Take Your Guns," can't ACTUALLY take away anyone's guns, the special CAN change the perception that this country's out-of-control gun violence is an intractable problem that can't be solved. There are things that can be done right now, TODAY, to reduce gun violence and make this country safer, and in this key moment where Democrats have control of both the presidency and Congress, there's no good excuse not to act. And who better to urge and guide them on how to do that than "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," ad-supported cable's #1 late-night show?



A trailblazing force in late night, "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" uses political satire to entertain, educate, and empower viewers while keeping the government in check. The show continues to reach nearly 3.2 million viewers per episode and currently boasts more than 463 million YouTube views.



One of TIME's 100 Most Influential People, Samantha Bee continues to lead the charge by not only shining a light on issues of political and cultural significance through the show's reporting, but by implementing meaningful change through the show which regularly creates significant charitable initiatives during times of crisis. "Full Frontal" launched the #MailedIt campaign in support of the United States Postal Service and pioneered paid family leave by offering her staffers the most extensive policy in the entertainment industry. The Emmy-winning show has continued to receive recognition, most recently winning the Writers Guild Award in 2020 and GLAAD Media Award in 2019.



"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" shines a spotlight on stories inside the Beltway and beyond, from social justice to food insecurity to violence against women across the world. "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" also travels the world to cover international stories, with segments from Jordan, Germany, Russia, Scotland, Mexico, and Iraq. In its first five seasons, "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" has garnered an Outstanding Writing Emmy for its "Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner" special honoring a free press, as well as seventeen Emmy nominations, a Television Critics Association Award for Outstanding Achievement in News and Information, two additional TCA Award nominations, two WGA nominations, two PGA nominations, and four DGA nominations. The series is executive produced by Samantha Bee, Jason Jones, Tony Hernandez of Jax Media, Miles Kahn, and Alison Camillo.



"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" airs on Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on TBS.