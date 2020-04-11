FRIENDS Reunion Special Will Not Be Release in May, as Previously Expected

According to Fox 11 News, the Friends reunion special will not be released in May, as previously expected. Production on the special has been delayed due to the current health crisis.

The program, which will feature the entire original cast of the series, was expected to be part of the May launch of the new streaming service, HBO Max. However, no taping was done prior to the shutdowns took place.

The Friends reunion will be shot on the same Burbank, California, sound stage where the series taped.

Read more here.

Friends is an American sitcom television series, created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, which aired on NBC from September 22, 1994, to May 6, 2004, lasting ten seasons.

With an ensemble cast starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, the show revolves around six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City. The series was produced by Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The original executive producers were Kevin S. Bright, Kauffman, and Crane.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You